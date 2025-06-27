Activist says King can't be politicised

Listen to this article

Wirangrong Dabbaransi, head of the Network of Universities for Reform, has called on academics to withdraw their royal petition seeking intervention from His Majesty the King in Thailand's political crisis.

She warned that such a move risks politicising the monarchy and undermining constitutional processes.

The petition, led by Assoc Prof Arnond Sakworawich of the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) and signed by 55 academics, urges royal involvement in resolving political tensions surrounding the Thai-Cambodian border conflict. It is scheduled for submission today.

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Ms Wirangrong argued that the monarchy must remain above politics.

"These disputes should be resolved through legal and constitutional channels, not by burdening the monarchy," she said, noting that the King has always supported the nation through quiet, wise actions.

She cautioned that such a petition could drag the monarchy into partisan conflict, pointing out that the King's advisors, the Privy Council, have never advocated royal intervention in political matters.

Ms Wirangrong urged all sides to wait for the outcome of ongoing legal proceedings involving Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, including a Constitutional Court ruling due July 1 and investigations by the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

She also appealed to Constitutional Court judges to rule strictly according to the law, saying that public trust in the judiciary is key to avoiding extra-legal petitions that could disturb the monarchy.

"If the people trust the courts, no one would feel compelled to appeal to the King," she said.

Questioning the legality of the petition, Ms Wirangrong noted that the 2017 constitution does not grant the King power to appoint or remove governments.

Referring to Section 5, which allows traditional practices only when the constitution is silent, she argued that constitutional mechanisms are already in place and should be followed.

She also raised concerns about the rushed nature of the petition, launched just days before its submission and ahead of planned protests, suggesting it may be politically motivated.

The campaign, she warned, could unintentionally pave the way for controversial legislation, especially the political amnesty bill supported by Pheu Thai and the Move Forward Party.

Despite the good intentions of some petitioners, Ms Wirangrong appealed for them to withdraw their support. She suggested joining peaceful demonstrations tomorrow.