Somkid furious at Hun Sen

Somkid: Refuses to drop complaint

A deputy secretary-general to the prime minister says he won't withdraw his complaint against Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen regarding the controversial phone call with Paetongtarn Shinawatra, calling it a threat to national security.

Somkid Chueakhong, deputy secretary-general to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs, was speaking to the media about comments made by Chea Thyrith, Hun Sen's spokesperson, who challenged Mr Somkid to take the audio clip case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"I think this matter has gone too far," said Mr Somkid.

"I filed a complaint against Hun Sen under Thai law. Thailand has legal mechanisms, including the Computer Crime Act. There's no need to drag me to the ICJ," he said.

Mr Somkid added that if Hun Sen had acted more maturely, the issue would have ended with the Thai chargé d'affaires receiving Cambodia's protest note -- a matter between embassies that should have been resolved diplomatically, without further public statements from the spokesperson.

When asked whether he would withdraw the complaint related to the audio clip, Mr Somkid said, "This isn't a leaked clip. It was deliberately released.

"I cannot withdraw the complaint because it involves national security. I knew from the beginning that such complaints are not subject to withdrawal. I believe Hun Sen's legal team knows this too.

"The next step is for the case to proceed as a special investigation. After the investigation, it will be submitted to the attorney-general," he said.

"If Hun Sen fails to appear, a summons will be issued, followed by an arrest warrant.

"Everything will proceed according to the legal process."