Chiang Mai school director transferred over shoddy meals

This photograph shows a meagre breakfast consisting of rice, chicken stew and one boiled egg, which was served to students at Rajaprajanugroh School in Mae Ai district, Chiang Mai. (Photo: X:@WatchdogAct)

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) has ordered the transfer of a school director following a public outcry over the quality of school meals and allegations the food budget is being poorly managed.

The controversy arose after a social media page showed images of a school breakfast in Chiang Mai province consisting of just a few scraps of chicken in a broth and a single boiled egg, despite a 30-baht-per-meal budget allocated for each student.

Obec Secretary-General Lt Thanu Wongchinda yesterday revealed that the case involves Rajaprajanugroh School in Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai, which serves as a boarding school for underprivileged and hill-tribe children from Grades 1 through 12.

The school accommodates over 822 students, all of whom receive three meals daily, funded at 30 baht per meal. This sparked public concern over whether the meals provided were appropriate relative to the allocated budget.

Obec responded by launching an immediate investigation and temporarily reassigning the school's director to the Office of Special Education Administration to ensure fairness and avoid interference in the investigation.

Lt Thanu emphasised that if any wrongdoing or administrative negligence is found, disciplinary and legal action will be taken without exception. He apologised for the incident, stressing that students should never be deprived of their right to have nutritious meals.

Obec has also instructed the school to improve its meal quality urgently and has deployed a team to monitor the situation closely. The agency reaffirmed that food budgets, as public funds, must be used transparently, for their intended purpose, and subject to scrutiny.

In addition, Obec is expanding proactive measures to all schools nationwide.

Regional offices have been directed to review school meal programmes, particularly in boarding schools with full meal funding.

The review will focus on transparency in procurement, nutritional standards and increased community and parental involvement in oversight and accountability.