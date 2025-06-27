20-baht fare cap to begin Sept 30

The 20-baht fare cap for all eight Bangkok electric train lines will begin as planned on Sept 30, with public registration starting in August via the "Tang Rat" mobile app, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit yesterday confirmed that the government's 20-baht flat fare electric train policy remains on schedule, with all preparations being expedited and the timeline unchanged.

Public registration for the scheme will open in August via the "Tang Rat" mobile application, with full implementation across all metro lines starting on Sept 30. Passengers will pay no more than 20 baht per trip on any of the eight electric train lines, which operate in Bangkok and surrounding areas.

Mr Suriya, who also serves as a deputy prime minister, emphasised that the initiative aims to alleviate travel costs for the public and promote greater use of public transport.

When asked whether current political uncertainty might affect the rollout, Mr Suriya reassured the public that all agencies involved are working to meet the deadline.

"Everyone will receive the promised fare benefit, but they must register through the app first. This allows the system to track which lines are used during a journey and accurately calculate reimbursements and fare adjustments," he said.

He added that the registration process will be easy and not troublesome.

Pichet Kunathammarak, director-general of the Department of Rail Transport, added that the "Tang Rat" app, available on both iOS and Android, will verify Thai nationality through a 13-digit ID number and require either an EMV contactless card (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) or a registered Rabbit Card used for train access.

Those who register after August 2025 will still be eligible, but only registered users will receive the benefit; otherwise, standard fares apply, he said.

For the first year, passengers might still need to carry two cards when switching lines.

The EMV card works on the Red Line, Airport Rail Link, and Blue, Purple, Pink, and Yellow lines. The Rabbit Card works on the Green, Gold, Pink, and Yellow lines. Despite this inconvenience, the fare will still be capped at 20 baht. By late 2026, the system will be upgraded to allow QR code fare payments through the app on all lines.