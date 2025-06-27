Laem Chabang Port to debut new traffic measures

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) will begin introducing new IT systems by August to manage truck traffic at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri, and ease severe congestion caused by rising container volumes.

PAT director-general Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk said container traffic at the port surged 10% in the first five months of this year, reaching 914,769 TEUs. He attributed the increase partly to changes in US import tax policies, which have pushed the port's infrastructure beyond capacity and led to truck queues, vessel delays, and container backlogs. This year, Laem Chabang is projected to handle over 5.4 million truck trips, averaging 15,000 daily, with peaks of up to 20,000 or about 820 trucks per hour.

The PAT is deploying a multi-pronged traffic management strategy centred on digital solutions to address the issue. The Laem Chabang Port Truck Queue mobile app will be working by August, aiming to eliminate in-port truck congestion, Mr Kriengkrai said.

The agency is also working with the Customs Department to enable off-site storage of import containers and facilitate 24/7 clearance services. Additional entry and exit lanes, mobile restrooms, and round-the-clock security are being added.

Some 92 rai of land in total have been allocated for truck holding areas, while 83 rai outside the customs fence will be used for rest stops. The outbound railway container centre is being expanded to increase capacity by 19,410 TEUs, and adjacent vacant space will serve as overflow parking. In the long term, the PAT is developing a master plan with the World Bank to modernise port infrastructure.