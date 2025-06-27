Isoc pledges support for frontline operations amid Thai-Cambodian standoff

Listen to this article

Security authorities stand at the Chong Chom checkpoint in Kap Choeng district in Thailand's Surin province before allowing Cambodians to cross the border from Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province on Thursday. (Photo: Surin Public Relations Office Facebook account)

The Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) has pledged to support frontline operations in handling the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border standoff through its mass networks, public relations channels and intelligence, according to Maj Gen Thanathip Sawangsaeng, a senior Isoc official.

Speaking after a meeting with the Royal Thai Navy's Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command and other officials in Chonburi province on Thursday, Maj Gen Thanathip said that Isoc is prioritising the border dispute and stepping up its support for security operations, ranging from the local mass networks to strategic public relations. He said the involvement of local civilians, volunteers and public relations efforts are vital for the current border situation and Isoc is well-positioned to support the military operations with its extensive network, which includes development and self-defence volunteers.

“Local participation and intelligence are among key components in our support for the frontline operations at the border. We (Isoc) have a wide network of volunteers across the country”, he said, noting that the local networks have contributed good work for the border operations.

Maj Gen Thanathip, who is in charge of Isoc’s public affairs and information, added that Isoc’s role is in line with the government measures to control and prevent all forms of legal violations while protecting national sovereignty through peaceful mechanisms and law enforcement.

“We have been working closely with the Suranaree and Burapha task forces under the integrated framework to maintain peace along the border. In this situation, we increase cooperation to strengthen border security”, he said.

The Thai and Cambodian armed forces have been in a standoff following the clash near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district in Ubon Ratchathani province on May 28, killing one Cambodian soldier. The incident has triggered tensions along the border.