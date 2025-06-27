Passengers advised to arrive early at Phuket airport after security heightened

Listen to this article

Passengers using Phuket airport are advised to arrive early as authorities have tightened security measures. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET - Passengers are recommended to get to Phuket airport early from Friday as it has tightened security measures after defusing an explosive device hidden in an abandoned motorcycle on its premises.

The airport on Friday advised travellers to allocate at least two hours for their trip to and other processes at the airport and they were also urged to strictly follow all orders imposed by authorities.

The recommendation was issued after bomb experts successfully destroyed an explosive device found in a motorcycle on Wednesday night. They also defused two more at Promthep Cape and Patong beach.

All motorcycles left abandoned for an unusually long period of time at the airport have been moved to Sakhu police station for safety reasons and the owners have to show to police the vehicle registration book and identification card as proof to collect their motorcycles.

More suspects interrogated

The operations in Phuket followed confessions made by two suspects - Sulaiman Kacha and Muhama Wadeng - who were arrested in Muang district of Phangnga province on Tuesday. The two reside in Pattani province.

Security authorities on Thursday raided four locations in Mae Lan district in Pattani after a clip in the mobile phone owned by Mr Sulaiman showed he had practiced shooting in an orchard of the man identified only as Ismael and his son, named only as Muhammad, according to a report of a security agency in Pattani.

Officers captured Mr Muhamad and two other suspects, but could not find the orchard owner. The three were under interrogation at separate locations in the province, it added.