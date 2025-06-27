Fleeing smugglers abandon 460,000 speed pills in Chiang Mai

Officers show packs containing 460,000 speed pills in two sacks abandoned by fleeing smugglers along a northern border area in Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai on Thursday night. (Photo supplied/Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: About 460,000 speed pills were abandoned by fleeing smugglers in a border area in Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai.

A patrol spotted three motorcycles travelling along a route at Pa Lai village in tambon Mae Sao of Mae Ai district on Thursday night. Upon noticing the patrol, the riders fled along narrow paths.

Security forces pursued the suspects to Ban Kawila in the same tambon, where two motorcycles were found abandoned with two sacks, Lt Gen Kittpong Chuenchaichon, commander of the 3rd Army Corps in his capacity as head of the Northern Border Narcotics Suppression and Interdiction Command, said on Friday.

Officers from the Pha Muang task force, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau’s Division 2 and the Border Patrol Police Company 334 were called in to secure and inspect the area.

The inspection revealed about 460,000 speed pills inside the two sacks. The drugs and the two motorcycles were handed over to Mae Ai police station. Authorities were expanding the investigation to uncover further links in the drug smuggling chain.

Lt Gen Kittipong said the narcotics suppression and the interdiction command has been actively implementing the "Seal, Stop, Safe" strategic operation to curb drug trafficking in northern border areas. The operation included on-ground assessments and adjustments to ensure operational efficiency in response to evolving smuggling tactics.

Officers also inspected chemical storage facilities to prevent the diversion of precursor substances into illicit drug manufacturing.

He has instructed concerned agencies to intensify monitoring efforts and enforce stringent controls to prevent hazardous materials from leaking into the black market.

He said the situation along Thailand's borders continued to fuel drug production, contributing to the high volume of seizures this year.