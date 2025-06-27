Armed gold shop robbery suspect dies after jumping from condo

A CCTV footage of the suspect at the gold shop. (Photo: Pattana Thepkamol)

CHON BURI: A man who robbed a gold shop at gunpoint in Chon Buri's Muang district on Thursday morning died after jumping from a six-storey condominium building in what police believe was a suicide attempt to evade capture.

At 9.30am on Thursday, Muang Chonburi police received reports of an armed robbery at a gold shop inside a department store in tambon Ban Suan. The gunman made off with four gold necklaces weighing a total of 38 baht (about 578 grammes).

CCTV footage showed a man wearing a hat and face mask entering the gold shop, pretending to be a customer before pulling out a firearm and forcing staff to hand over two 10-baht gold necklaces and two 9-baht necklaces. The suspect quickly fled the scene after stuffing the gold into a bag.

Police officers gave chase, and a plainclothes policeman who happened to be in the area attempted to apprehend the suspect. During the struggle, the officer was injured but managed to wrestle the gun away from the robber.

Two hours later, at 11.30am, Donhualor police and rescue workers from the Thammarassamee Maneerat Foundation were alerted to a man who had fallen from a condominium building in tam bon Donhualor, sustaining critical injuries.

At the scene, rescue workers found an unidentified man, approximately 45 years old, with no identification documents. He was given first aid before being rushed to Chonburi Hospital. A motorcycle believed to belong to the victim was found parked beneath the building.

At 3.30pm, senior police officers reviewed CCTV footage and conducted investigations that revealed the gold shop robber and the man who jumped from the building were the same person.

The suspect was identified as a resident of tam bon Nong Ri in Muang district. After the robbery, he had ridden his motorcycle to the condominium where he once lived about 10 years ago. The man later died at the hospital.

Police visited the deceased's home and discovered numerous debt collection documents stored in a filing cabinet.

Police confirmed they have solid evidence linking both incidents to the same individual and are working to locate where the stolen gold may have been hidden.

Police are also questioning relatives of the deceased to assist in recovering the 38 baht of gold to return to the shop.