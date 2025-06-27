Russian journalist held for ransom in Pattaya

A view of Pattaya in Chon Buri province. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

One suspect has been arrested, with three more at large, following the abduction of a Russian journalist from his hotel in Pattaya, Chon Buri.

During questioning, 26-year-old journalist David Blank told police that four fellow Russians entered his hotel room in Jomtien Soi 14 on Thursday. Holding him at gunpoint, the four proceeded to cover his face with a black bag before assaulting him and handcuffing him.

Despite being restrained, Mr Blank said he was able to escape the room after several hours of being left alone and managed to find aid at a nearby café in a gas station.

He told police that the four assailants coerced him into phoning his girlfriend, Anna, also a Russian national, who is residing in Bangkok. They then sent a video to her showcasing their abuse of the victim and threatened to murder him if she attempted to contact authorities.

The suspects were eventually able to convince the woman into leaving a Rolex brand watch valued at 500,000 to 600,000 baht under a tree on Rama 4 road. According to Mr Blank, Anna was able to film a man in a white shirt retrieving the ransom.

Before leaving him handcuffed, the group allegedly forced their victim to transfer 2-million-baht worth of Bitcoin to them.

From the information provided, police were able to find an MG sedan identified as used by the kidnappers. It was found left in a pineapple field in Rayong province, with its front window and console smashed.

Anton Lokotkov, 26, was later apprehended at a food stall in Jomtien and confirmed by the victim as being the individual who initially knocked on his door.

While he has denied any involvement in the allegations as well as knowledge of Mr Blank, police found he had overstayed his visa and was charged in accordance with the violation.

Despite most evidence involved in the crime having been destroyed, authorities expressed confidence they will soon find the remaining three individuals tied to the assault.