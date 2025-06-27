Woman offers sex to taxi rider instead of 40 baht fare

UDON THANI: A 23-year-old woman offered to have sex with a motorcycle taxi rider instead of paying a 40-baht fare, prompting the driver to call police for help.

The incident occurred at 7.30pm on June 26 at a rental room in Soi Kamnan, Udon Thani municipality.

A 23-year-old motorcycle taxi rider told Muang Udon Thani police that his female passenger refused to pay the 40-baht fare, claiming she had no money, and tried to lure him into her room for sex as payment instead.

Before police arrived, a man inside the room came out and paid the fare via mobile banking. Police questioned the 23-year-old woman and the room's occupant, a 29-year-old man. The man told officers he did not know the woman personally but had seen her visit the dormitory frequently over the past month, looking for a motorcycle taxi rider in a nearby room.

He said she would ask residents to call the rider for her. This time he felt sorry for her and paid the fare. He said he did not want her in his room, but she entered anyway.

The man said his wife is pregnant and currently in Nong Khai province, and he was worried about the situation. He told the woman her behaviour would cause him trouble and that he would only pay money, nothing else.

The woman admitted inviting the rider into the room where the man was present. She claimed she was single and friendly, just wanting company to chat and ease her loneliness. She denied using or offering drugs.

Police took the woman to her accommodation, where they met her 72-year-old grandmother. The grandmother said the woman had a history of drug use that led to psychiatric problems. She often left home at night and took motorcycle taxis without money.

The grandmother asked police to help get the woman treatment, but since her condition was not severe, officers advised the family to take her to hospital during regular hours.