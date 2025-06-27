Flood warning for Chiang Rai after 5 districts under water

The Phaya Mengrai municipality in the district with the same name was under water on Thursday after rain pounded Chiang Rai province. (Photo: Chiang Rai Public Relations Office Facebook account)

All districts in Chiang Rai are on alert as the province braces for more rain that has already submerged five districts and affected more than 4,000 households.

The Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office on Friday instructed workers across the province to be on the lookout for possible flash floods from the overflowing of waterways and runoff as rain continued to pound Chiang Rai.

Chiang Rai officials pointed to areas along the Ing River as the most vulnerable for flooding because of its rising water level, and urged people to prepare to temporarily move to higher ground.

The Ing runs from Phayao and passes through four districts, including Phaya Mengrai and Thoeng to the Mekong River.

Flooding in five districts – Chiang Rung, Chiang Saen, Phaya Mengrai, Thoeng and Wieng Chai – affected 4,400 households and damaged 500 rai of paddy fields, according to the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office. Phaya Mengrai and Wieng Chai were hit the hardest.

It did not say how many people were affected by the flooding.

Mae Sai, a key border district with Myanmar, has not been flooded.

The Northern Meteorological Centre said it expected thunderstorms in five northern provinces, including Chiang Ra,i until noon on Saturday. The chance of rain was 70%, it added.