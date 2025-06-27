Roads to Victory Monument a no-go due to rally against PM

Veterans of past anti-Shinawatra rallies calling for Paetongtarn to step down over leaked call

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will be the focus of what is expected to be a large rally to call for her resignation at Victory Monument on Saturday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Police have advised the public to avoid four main roads near Victory Monument on Saturday afternoon as demonstrators seeking the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will turn the area into a large rally site.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) on Friday recommended staying away from the sections of Din Daeng, Phahon Yothin, Phaya Thai and Ratchawithi roads leading to the monument from 3pm to 10pm.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 4pm and end at 9pm. The stage will be erected facing Din Daeng Road, organisers said.

The protest is being held by a group calling itself Ruam Palang Paen Din Pok Pong Athipatai (“United Power of the Land to Protect Sovereignty”) group.

Among the group’s leaders is former red-shirt stalwart Jatuporn Prompan, who has become an outspoken critic of the Shinawatra family, and Sondhi Limthongkul, who led the yellow-shirt protests that shut down Bangkok’s two airports in 2008.

Some artists and entertainers will be joining them in what is expected to be the first major demonstration against Ms Paetongtarn.

They will demand that she step down after a the leak of an embarrassing recording of a conversation she had with former Cambodian premier Hun Sen on June 15. Ms Paetongtarn called him “uncle” and was heard calling Second Army Region commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang one of her opponents.

The protesters will urge all coalition parties to abandon the Pheu Thai Party to put pressure on Ms Paetongtarn to give up administrative power.

Mr Sondhi on Friday urged people to turn up at the monument to oust the prime minister accused of demonstrating ill intentions towards the country.

“We are talking about the prime minister who seems to want to give Thailand to her ‘uncle’,” the media mogul said.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has called on people planning to join the protest to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could deepen national divisions.