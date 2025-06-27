Two more suspected explosive devices found in Krabi, Phuket

Object found in Krabi similar in design to bomb found earlier in Phangnga

Police cordon off the location where a suspected explosive device was found on Patong beach in Phuket on Friday afternoon. Bomb disposal officers safely destroyed the device. (Photo: Phuket police)

KRABI/PHUKET: Two more suspected explosive devices were discovered in these two southern Thai tourist provinces on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

In Krabi, police bomb disposal officers successfully disabled a device found near the Pla Bai (sailfish) sculpture plaza at Ao Nang beach at about 2pm.

The object, which resembled an artificial rock, had been planted on the seawall near the sculpture in the bustling commercial and tourist zone of Ao Nang.

An initial inspection showed that the object, suspected to be a homemade explosive device, was similar in design to one found recently in Phangnga province.

Police cordoned off the area to prevent local residents and tourists from entering the area. The location is a well-known photography spot at Ao Nang beach.

An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team was called in to examine the device. They safely disarmed it and said it had been fitted with a 120-day countdown timer.

The EOD team found another suspicious object at Noppharat Thara beach, beneath a banyan tree opposite the staff living quarters of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park.

The item, resembling a PVC pipe about 4–6 inches in length, was retrieved using a rope for safety. Upon inspection, no explosive materials were found.

In Phuket, EOD officers destroyed a second suspected object on Patong beach on Friday following statements made by two suspects that two devices had been planted in the area.

EOD teams, officers from Provincial Police Region 8 and Phuket police conducted a thorough sweep of the area around 4pm after the first device was discovered and safely destroyed on Thursday. It was buried in the sand beneath a tree about 400 metres from the Bangla Patong police booth, near the Dolphin public park.

A search on Friday led authorities to a second site, located about 50 metres from the initial discovery. The device was retrieved and destroyed.

On Thursday, bomb squads destroyed suspected explosive devices in Phuket and Krabi following the arrest of two men linked to a suspicious object found at the Phuket airport on Wednesday.

Authorities said the devices appeared intended to cause fear rather than damage, but urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious objects they see.

The two suspects linked to the airport incident — Sulaiman Kacha, 27, and Muhama Wadeng, 29 — were arrested in Muang district of Phangnga on Tuesday. Police seized explosive devices from their car.

During questioning, the two men told police that four explosive devices had been planted — one hidden in a motorcycle abandoned near Phuket International Airport, two buried at Patong beach and one at Promthep Cape.

The pair reportedly told police that they had two accomplices who remain at large.