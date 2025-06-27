Defence ministry helps with Chiang Rai flood rescue

Listen to this article

Torrential downpours have triggered heavy flooding in Phaya Mengrai and Wiang Chai districts of Chiang Rai province on Thursday and Friday. (Photo: Radio traffic police, Chiang Mai)

The Ministry of Defence is assisting with rescue operations in Chiang Rai, where flash floods struck two districts following heavy rainfall from Thursday to Friday.

Torrential downpours triggered flash flooding in the hilly areas of Phaya Mengrai and Wiang Chai districts, prompting the evacuation of communities. Local authorities swiftly mobilised to help affected residents relocate to higher ground and secure their belongings.

On Friday morning, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she had directed the defence ministry to coordinate with provincial governors to deploy personnel and equipment for timely relief efforts.

“Local administrative bodies and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) are to oversee the distribution of essential supplies, while the Ministry of Public Health must ensure medical teams are on standby around the clock,” she said in a social media post.

She also emphasised the need for continuous updates from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, particularly via the Meteorological Department, to keep the public informed.

“I urge all citizens to follow official announcements from local authorities, which will be broadcast via cell broadcast systems and direct notifications in affected areas,” she added.

According to local reports, forest runoff in Ban Yao Mae Tam, a hillside village in Phaya Mengrai, turned the main road into a stream, forcing residents to flee as rain continued. A nearby school was closed, and those in low-lying or riverside areas were placed on alert.

In another village, emergency teams rescued two elderly residents, aged 90 and 87, trapped inside their flooded homes.

Ms Paetongtarn expressed solidarity with flood victims and praised rescue workers for their dedication.

“This incident reaffirms the urgent need for comprehensive water management to prevent future disasters. Plans are already in place to address this,” she added.