Thailand pushes for diplomacy after Hun Sen’s ‘extraordinary’ attack

The Ban Khlong Luek checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province, is normally the busiest crossing point on the Thai-Cambodian border. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand’s foreign ministry said on Friday it was taken aback by the unprecedented public attack on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her family by Cambodia’s influential former leader, but stressed the need for diplomacy to resolve an escalating bilateral dispute.

In a televised address that lasted more than three hours, veteran Cambodian politician Hun Sen rebuked Ms Paetongtarn for her handling of the festering border dispute between the neighbours.

Hun Sen, who led Cambodia for nearly four decades before turning the premiership over to his son in 2023, also took aim at Ms Paetongtarn’s father, the billionaire former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, until recently his close ally.

“It surprised us, and it’s quite extraordinary in terms of diplomatic norms,” Nikorndej Balankura, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Reuters.

“Thailand has opened a lot of doors, and I insist that these doors remain open even after what happened this morning.”

Hun Sen, who is now president of Cambodia’s senate but still holds enormous clout, accused Ms Paetongtarn of looking down at him and his son, Prime Minister Hun Manet.

On Thaksin, who faces an impending court case over the legitimacy of a hospital stay that allowed him to skip prison time, Hun Sen said the former Thai leader faked his illness.

Thaksin has been uncharacteristically silent during these past two weeks, and has not responded in public to Hun Sen’s accusations.

Ms Paetongtarn, 38, has come under enormous domestic pressure following the leak of the audio of June 15 phone call between her and Hun Sen, in which she appeared overtly deferential to him and also criticised a Thai military commander.

That call came after an escalation in tensions along a disputed section of the border in Ubon Ratchathani province, where a Cambodian soldier was killed in a brief exchange of gunfire with Thai forces in late May.

Despite Hun Sen’s public vilification, Thailand is working to open a dialogue between both foreign ministers, said Mr Nikorndej.

“We are looking at the earliest possible venue where both sides can talk,” he said. “Speaking for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we are a strong advocate for peaceful resolution through dialogue.”

At the root of the current tensions is a longstanding dispute over various undemarcated points along their 817-kilometre land border. Following the recent flare-up, which also led to reinforcement of troop on both sides of the border, Cambodia said it would seek resolution by the International Court of Justice.

Thailand does not recognise the ICJ’s jurisdiction, but has gathered legal teams to study Cambodia’s application and also talked with members of the UN Security Council to push its position, Mr Nikorndej said, without naming those members.

“We’re doing everything we can to try to convince Cambodia to come to bilateral talks,” he said.