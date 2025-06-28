Suspects arrested in loan fraud

Photo: 123RF

Three suspects were arrested for running a nationwide fake Facebook scam, which allegedly tricked nearly 400 victims, resulting in losses exceeding 20 million baht.

Pol Maj Gen Wittaya Sriprasertphap, commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), told a press briefing that three male suspects, identified only as Korrakot, 29, Kritanai, 28, and Papontee, 30, were arrested.

They were wanted on arrest warrants issued by Songkhla Provincial Court for charges of public fraud, inputting false data into computer systems, and illegally using others' electronic cards.

Mr Korrakot and Mr Kritanai were caught at a condominium in Bangkok's Klong Toey district, while Mr Papontee was arrested at his home in Lop Buri.

Authorities also seized a red C200 Coupe AMG Mercedes-Benz, 23 mobile phones, six desktop computers and notebooks, a cash counting machine, and two gold bar plates. The seized assets are valued at approximately 4 million baht.

The case began in February when a bank staff member sent a report indicating that customers had been duped into applying for credit or debit cards online.

Scammers posed as bank staff, claiming that anyone could apply regardless of income, with no fees, by providing only a "very satisfied" rating in a fake customer survey.

The victims were misled into completing the application process for the cards. Shortly after activation, their cards' balances were used to make online purchases, transactions they did not authorise or initiate.

Investigators alleged that the gang bought Facebook pages with high follower counts, often from so-called "grey market" groups.

These pages were recustomised with fake bank logos and names, such as "Xpress Cash" or "Quick Loans".

Victims were asked to video call via Line, during which scammers instructed them to display their banking app screens to capture account balances.

If balances were low, victims were then asked to transfer money from other accounts, claiming it would improve their chances of approval.

Police said the perpetrators then used the victims' card details and one-time password codes to make online purchases, such as gold or luxury goods, which were shipped to pick-up points. Items were then resold for cash.

Investigators allege that Mr Korrakot, a computer engineering college dropout, was the ringleader, and he used the scam's profits to fund a lavish lifestyle.