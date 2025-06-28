'We can scramble jets in 5 minutes,' says RTAF chief

Listen to this article

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has affirmed its readiness amid border tensions with Cambodia, saying fighter jets can be deployed within five minutes if conflict erupts.

ACM Phanpakdee Phatthanakun, commander of the RTAF, also expressed confidence that the air force is fully prepared to deploy combat aircraft within five minutes should any military confrontation arise along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The statement comes amid growing tensions following remarks by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet regarding military incentives.

Speaking at parliament, ACM Phanpakdee said that the Defence Council has approved contingency planning for border scenarios. He stressed that Thailand's preparation is standard protocol, aiming solely to uphold national sovereignty rather than to provoke or escalate conflict.

When asked about Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet's declaration offering bonuses to Cambodian soldiers for shooting down Thai fighter jets, ACM Phanpakdee downplayed the threat.

"Our operations will not reach that level of escalation," he said.

"Our duty is to protect our sovereignty. There is no cause for concern, as we have no intention of invading anyone. Our focus remains on maintaining the highest level of readiness to safeguard the nation."

Regarding public confidence in national defence capabilities, the air force chief urged people to place their trust in the armed forces.

"The Royal Thai Air Force, alongside the other military branches, maintains maximum readiness and confidence in our defensive responsibilities. We are steadfast in our commitment to non-aggression," he added.

The Centre for Border Affairs Management (CBAM) has meanwhile confirmed that the current security situation along the Thai-Cambodian border remains stable, with no significant changes.

CBAM emphasised the continued unity and coordination among Thai agencies and indicated that measures are being considered to ease cross-border transport following damage to goods due to logistical delays.

Additionally, temporary exemptions for cross-border labourers may be granted ahead of the upcoming harvest.

At Government House yesterday, Maratee Nalita Andamo, deputy spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside Rear Admiral Surasak Khongsiri, deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, said reports from security agencies and local authorities responsible for border checkpoints confirmed that the overall situation remains orderly.

Exceptions are still being granted for medical patients requiring treatment in Thailand, students, and other individuals with essential daily needs who need to cross the border.