Security gets boost after IEDs found

Listen to this article

Officers from the police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit destroy a suspicious object found in an abandoned motorcycle at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday evening. (Photo supplied/Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Authorities have intensified security measures in the southern provinces of Phuket and Songkhla, as well as in Chiang Mai in the North, following the discovery of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in major Andaman beach destinations.

Phuket's explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams, K9 units, and local police yesterday searched Surin beach after a suspect, 29-year-old Muhama Wadeng, confessed to burying two explosive devices near a construction site.

One was found and safely destroyed. Searches are ongoing for the other device due to the expansive nature of the beach.

Bomb experts successfully destroyed an explosive device found in a motorcycle on Wednesday night. They also defused two more explosives at Promthep Cape and Patong beach.

All motorcycles left abandoned for an unusually long period of time at the airport have been moved to Sakhu police station for safety reasons, and the owners must present a vehicle registration book and an identification card before collecting their motorcycles.

The operations in Phuket followed confessions by two suspects -- Sulaiman Kacha and Mr Muhama -- who were arrested in Muang district of Phangnga province on Tuesday. The two reside in Pattani province.

Lt Gen Paisan Nusang, commander of the 4th Army Area and director of Internal Security Operations Region 4, said on Thursday that the detention of both men led to the arrests of three more suspects in Pattani.

Interrogations revealed the plot was orchestrated by insurgent leaders from a foreign country, aiming to undermine confidence in the Andaman coastal economic zone -- including Phuket, Krabi and Phangnga.

The explosives were reportedly not intended to be detonated but to create fear among residents and tourists.

In all, bomb devices were discovered in Phuket airport's car park, at Patong beach, Promthep Cape, and Surin beach on the island.

In Krabi, an explosive was found placed inside a wooden sculpture. Two more explosives were buried at Hat Noppharat Thara beach. All the devices in the three locations were defused.

In Phangnga, authorities found devices inside a car near the governor's residence and on Sarasin Bridge, which links the province to the island of Phuket.

Chiang Mai airport raised security levels following the discoveries in the South by increasing patrol rounds from five to seven per day.

It also asked owners of long-abandoned motorcycles to contact security for inspection.

In Songkhla, security was heightened in major economic zones like Hat Yai and four border districts.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the attacks aimed to destabilise key economic areas and create political pressure.