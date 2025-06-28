Police net 5 more linked to drug ring

Pol Col Dr Anchulee Theerawongpaisan

Five more suspects have been arrested in connection with an alleged drug trafficking network headed by Pol Col Dr Anchulee Theerawongpaisan, a senior psychiatrist at the Police General Hospital.

The psychiatrist is accused of orchestrating the illegal distribution of prescription medications.

According to a news report, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) has expanded its investigation following the June 11 arrest of Dr Anchulee and six other suspects.

On Tuesday, arrest warrants were issued for the five new suspects, whose names have not been disclosed, on charges of conspiracy to commit a serious narcotics offence.

During the latest operation, police seized approximately 80,000 pills of controlled substances, including 17,000 alprazolam tablets, 40,180 zolpidem tartrate pills, 7,500 Rohypnol pills, 10,100 clonazepam pills, and 5,000 Polizep 5 pills.

Authorities also confiscated assets valued at over 22 million baht, said the reporter.

The initial arrests earlier this month led to the seizure of assets worth more than 500 million baht.

Those detained, namely Dr Anchulee, Duriyaluk Upachai, Natthaphat Kirachot, Pakorn Chanthep, Orachun Chantaranam, and siblings Patchara and Patcharamon (surnames withheld), face multiple charges.

These include unauthorised distribution of Category 2 and 4 controlled substances, conspiracy to commit a serious drug offence, and possession of illicit drugs for commercial distribution.