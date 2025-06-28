City Hall to open new road on Sunday

A new 2-kilometre-long road connecting Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and Phahon Yothin Road will ease congestion and improve access to Don Mueang International Airport and its surrounding areas, says the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will open a new 2-kilometre-long road connecting Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and Phahon Yothin Road on Sunday, to ease congestion and improve access to Don Mueang International Airport and its surrounding areas.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Wisanu Subsompon visited the project on Thursday, accompanied by senior officials from various departments.

He said the new road will boost east–west connectivity, particularly for motorists travelling from Ram Intra and Thepharak roads to Don Mueang airport.

"This route will allow vehicles to bypass traffic signals on Phahon Yothin Road, improving flow significantly," Mr Wisanu said.

"It is one of 15 major infrastructure projects we have expedited in recent years to complete long-delayed construction."

The BMA's Public Works Department oversaw the road's construction, designed to ease congestion on Vibhavadi Rangsit, Phahon Yothin, Ram Intra, Watcharapol, and Sukhaphiban 5 roads.

The route connects Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 72 to Theparak Road, forming a new corridor across northern Bangkok.

The project comprises two sections. The first section begins at Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and extends to a new bridge over Khlong Lat Phrao.

Construction was completed on June 11. The second part starts from the bridge to Theparak Road, which was completed on May 27.

The BMA has also provided cycle lanes along the new road, he said.

He said the new road integrates with major expressways, including the Uttaraphimuk Elevated Tollway, Chalong Rat Expressway, and Motorway No 9, as well as connecting the BTS Green Line and SRT Red Line.