Alcohol sales easing awaits ministry nod

The committee on alcohol beverage control has acknowledged that the easing of alcohol bans on Buddhist holy days has yet to be extended to ordinary retail shops, pending clarification from the Ministry of Interior.

Dr Nipon Chinanonwait, director of the Office of Alcohol Control Committee under the Ministry of Public Health, said the committee has yet to receive a response from the Interior Ministry regarding the definition of "place of business", particularly regarding ordinary shops.

He said the committee's previous resolution allowed alcohol sales on five major Buddhist holy days, including Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asarnha Bucha, as well as at the beginning and end of Buddhist Lent.

Since the middle of May, five types of locations can offer alcoholic beverages, namely international airport terminals serving outbound passengers, licensed entertainment venues such as restaurants and pubs, tourist venues in designated tourism zones, legally registered hotels, and venues hosting large national or international events approved by the Ministry of Public Health.

Additional venues will be officially permitted to sell alcohol on such days once the Interior Ministry provides its interpretation, he said.

"We are waiting for further guidance from the Ministry of Interior," Dr Nipon said. "However, progress is also being made on the new alcohol control bill, which is currently undergoing parliamentary deliberation and is expected to pass next month."

He noted that the proposed legislation includes a provision to increase the maximum fine for underage drinking from 20,000 baht to 50,000 baht for individuals under 20 years of age.

Dr Nipon added that the bill also seeks to revise the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act 2008 on alcohol sale hours, which generally remain from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to midnight. The new permissible hours for alcohol sales will be determined by the committee later.

Meanwhile, the Royal Gazette has published two announcements from the Prime Minister's Office on easing the restrictions on alcohol sales, effective from June 27. The first announcement revises the regulation on alcohol sale hours to give exceptions for international airport terminals, licensed entertainment venues, and hotels to boost tourism and the economy. The second prohibits the sale and consumption of alcohol in railway stations and on trains. However, an exception has been made for a designated room within Hua Lamphong Station.