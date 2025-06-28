Two officers hurt in Narathiwat attack
Thailand
General

Two officers hurt in Narathiwat attack

Assailants threw pipe bombs and shot at officers guarding security outpost

PUBLISHED : 28 Jun 2025 at 14:10

WRITER: Abdullah Benjakat

A security outpost in Sukhirin district of Narathiwat province was attacked by a group of armed men who threw pipe bombs and fired shots early Saturday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
NARATHIWAT: Two officers were injured in pipe bomb and shooting attacks on a security outpost in Sukhirin district of this southern border province early Saturday morning.

A group of 15 armed men staged the attack on the security outpost in tambon Kia at about 5.50am. They threw pipe bombs and opened fire, prompting a gunfight that lasted around 15 minutes before the attackers fled the scene, said police at the Sukhirin police station.

Two injured officers — Sgt Maj Apisit Srianurak and defence volunteer Waehamram Waesamor — were sent to Sukhirin Hospital.

Police found an unexploded pipe bomb in the compound of the outpost. Explosive ordnance disposal teams have been notified and are expected to conduct a thorough inspection of the site.

An unexploded pipe bomb is found in the compound of the security oustpost in Sukhirin district, Narathiwat. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

