Two officers hurt in Narathiwat attack

A security outpost in Sukhirin district of Narathiwat province was attacked by a group of armed men who threw pipe bombs and fired shots early Saturday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: Two officers were injured in pipe bomb and shooting attacks on a security outpost in Sukhirin district of this southern border province early Saturday morning.

A group of 15 armed men staged the attack on the security outpost in tambon Kia at about 5.50am. They threw pipe bombs and opened fire, prompting a gunfight that lasted around 15 minutes before the attackers fled the scene, said police at the Sukhirin police station.

Two injured officers — Sgt Maj Apisit Srianurak and defence volunteer Waehamram Waesamor — were sent to Sukhirin Hospital.

Police found an unexploded pipe bomb in the compound of the outpost. Explosive ordnance disposal teams have been notified and are expected to conduct a thorough inspection of the site.