Tiger silently watches Thai researchers in rare encounter

A tiger emerges and stares at a research team in the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary. (Photo: screenshot)

NAKHON SAWAN: A team of researchers had a rare and thrilling encounter with a wild tiger that silently observed them during a field mission in Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary.

The incident occurred on Friday night while the team from the Department of National Parks was conducting a tiger tracking and data collection mission in the sanctuary that straddles Uthai Thani and Tak provinces.

For about five seconds, a tiger emerged and watched them from a distance, its gaze sharp and cautious. Though brief, the moment was described as breathtaking and intense, offering valuable insight into tiger behaviour in the wild.

The researchers said they could not immediately identify the tiger, noting it was not one of the young adults known to frequent the nearby Lam Thap Sala stream. This suggests the tiger may be a new individual not yet recorded in the research database, or possibly a migrant from another forest area — an encouraging sign for the sanctuary’s tiger population.

The presence of such elusive predators reflects the health of the forest ecosystem and the success of ongoing protection measures, said the researchers from the Protected Areas Regional Office 12 in Nakhon Sawan.

Researchers also noted the tiger’s cautious behaviour, which aligns with known patterns of wild tigers being wary of human presence. This behavioural data is crucial for shaping future conservation strategies.

The team from the regional office continues to monitor and study tiger populations in the area, aiming to gather essential data for effective conservation planning. The encounter, while fleeting, underscores the importance of preserving natural habitats and maintaining rigorous scientific observation.