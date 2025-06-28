Protesters demand Thai PM’s ouster over leaked call

Victory Monument the site of first major demonstration against third Shinawatra government

People gather on roads near Victory Monument in Bangkok on Saturday, to pressure Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to resign for her mishandling of the Cambodian border crisis. (Photos: Jetjaras Na Ranong)

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Victory Monument in Bangkok on Saturday demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over a leaked phone call between her and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The gathering, the largest anti-government protest since the Pheu Thai Party came to power in 2023, was led by the Ruam Palang Paendin Pokpong Athipatai (United Power of the Land to Protect Sovereignty).

People waving Thai flags began arriving at the site at 9am. Activities began with a merit-making ceremony, followed by the group leaders taking turns giving speeches and musicians performing on the stage facing Din Daeng Road.

The listed speakers included renowned political activists Jatuporn Prompan, Panthep Puaponfpan, Phichit Chaimongkol and Sondhi Limthongkul.

They are scheduled to give speeches in the evening after a mass singing of the Thai national anthem at 6pm, which they said would be a symbolic act to demonstrate unity in defending Thai sovereignty over the border.

The rally is scheduled to conclude at 9pm, with the leaders promising police they would not stay overnight.

Security measures in place

Police were stationed throughout the area, including along the skywalks where crowds of general people and press were seen flocking in to witness the large rally site.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) estimated at 11am that there were about 1,000 protesters on the site. Police on Friday said they expected 5,000 people there by later in the afternoon, while organisers are expecting twice that number.

Over 200 CCTV cameras and drones, operated by the police, are monitoring the area, with Explosive Ordnance Disposal units and eight K9 dogs on patrol.

Four ambulances were on standby for any emergency. Nearby hospitals are Police General Hospital, Phramongkutklao Hospital and Rajavithi Hospital.

Officers confiscated one Sparta knife and three cutters from motorcycle delivery riders at a checkpoint at the Phahon Yothin Soi 2, one of five checkpoints set up in the area. Legal action was taken against them, police said.

Officers are committed to maintaining peace and safety for all parties, said Pol Maj Gen Teeradej Thamsuthee, the MPB commander. He cautioned the public, whether joining or not joining the protest, not to carry weapons while travelling through the area.

More protesters travelling to Bangkok

In Nakhon Ratchasima, about 200 gathered at the Thao Suranari Monument, or Ya Mo Plaza, in Muang district and boarded four tour buses and two vans bound for Bangkok on Saturday morning.

They were led by Supot Piriyakiatsakul, the provincial leader of the People’s Patriotic Network.

“We are determined to fight to the very end to remove Paetongtarn from office,” Mr Supot said.

In Phitsanulok, 80 people departed in a tour bus and three vans, heading to the capital. The group wore colourful shirts and carried a variety of Thai-flagged items. Ms Paetongtarn, who was in Chiang Rai to inspect the severe flooding situation, told reporters she had instructed security authorities to monitor the situation.

“It is their right to protest, and I personally have no intention to respond,” she said, and affirmed that she was open to talks if the protest group wanted to hold a peaceful discussion.