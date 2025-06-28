Big bike rider decapitated in fiery crash

Listen to this article

A police officer walks past the wreck of motorcycle that caught fire after the rider crashed into a metal roadside barrier and was killed, in Doi Saket district of Chiang Mai on Saturday. (Photo: Facebook คนล้านนา)

A 33-year-old man died in a gruesome motorcycle accident on Saturday when he lost control of his big bike and crashed into a metal barrier in Doi Saket district of Chiang Mai. The impact decapitated the rider and caused the motorcycle to burst into flames.

The accident occurred at 12.43pm on the Chiang Rai-Doi Saket road near Ban Pa Daeng village. Pol Lt Ittikay Rungklang, deputy inspector at the Doi Saket police station, received the report and rushed to the scene with an on-call physician from Doi Saket Hospital.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Samret Chiang Mai Foundation were already at the site, using chemical agents to extinguish the fire engulfing the wrecked motorcycle. The vehicle was damaged beyond repair.

The deceased was identified as Kritsada Ketprasatkon, 33. His body was discovered near the crash site with fatal injuries, including decapitation, believed to have occurred upon impact with the steel guardrail.

Police said the rider appeared to have lost control while navigating a curve, causing the bike to veer off the road and collide with the barrier. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Authorities instructed rescue personnel to transfer the body to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Relatives have been notified and will arrange funeral rites in accordance with local traditions.