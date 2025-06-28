Security tightened on Koh Samui after Phuket incidents

Listen to this article

Police check drivers and motorcyclists arriving on Koh Samui at the ferry pier, where security has been tightened following the discovery of several suspected explosive devices in the southern tourist provinces of Phuket and Krabi. (Photo: Facebook สวท.เกาะสมุย กรมประชาสัมพันธ์)

Authorities on Koh Samui have ramped up security measures, inspecting all vehicles and individuals arriving on the island following the discovery of several suspected explosive devices in the southern tourist provinces of Phuket and Krabi.

Police, military and local administrative officials have joined forces to prevent any potential threats from spreading to the popular tourist destination in Surat Thani province.

At the island’s ferry terminal on Saturday, all vehicles and passengers arriving from the mainland were being thoroughly screened by local police, working alongside immigration officers, tourist police and soldiers from the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) Region 4.

The heightened security comes in response to a series of incidents in Phuket and Krabi, many of which appeared to be connected and part of a broader attempt to destabilise southern provinces, authorities said.

The incidents included the discovery of a suspected explosive device in a motorcycle abandoned near the terminal at Phuket International Airport. A handful of other suspicious objects were found on popular beaches and tourist sites in Phuket and Krabi. All were safely neutralised by explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams.

Pol Lt Gen Surapong Thanomjit, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, instructed all police stations in vulnerable zones to increase vigilance. In addition to inspecting every vehicle disembarking from ferries, officers on Koh Samui are monitoring individuals who may pose a threat.

Additional checkpoints have been established along the island’s ring road and at piers where tourists travel to nearby islands such as Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, both major attractions in Surat Thani.

In a parallel effort, district officials and military personnel visited Nurul Ihsan Mosque in Maret subdistrict to meet with local Islamic leaders. They requested cooperation in identifying outsiders or suspicious individuals who may have recently moved into the community.

Authorities have also urged the public to report any unusual objects or unattended items, especially in tourist hotspots. Residents are encouraged to contact police immediately if they notice anything out of place, as a precaution against potential attacks.