Protest leader: We don’t want a coup but …

Sondhi tells Victory Monument rally he won’t object if generals act, but says civilians must govern

Listen to this article

Protest leader Sondhi Limthongkul addresses the crowd from the rally stage on Saturday at Victory Monument in Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Leaders of a major rally held on Saturday in Bangkok are united in the belief that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra must step down to take responsibility for the deepening border crisis with Cambodia.

And while veteran protest leader Sondhi Limthongkul says he doesn’t want to see the situation deteriorate to the point where another coup happens, “I won’t object if the military does something”, he told thousands of followers on Saturday evening at Victory Monument.

But he draws the line at men in uniform running the government again, given their poor record.

“If the military wants to do something during a national crisis, go ahead, but let the selection of the prime minister involve public participation,” the publishing magnate told the crowd estimated at 10,000 or more.

“Do not bring in those generals (to govern). Let people like us in (the government),” said the man who was a core leader of the yellow-shirt movement that shut down Bangkok’s two airports in 2008.

Saturday’s rally concluded with a pledge by Jatuporn Prompan, a former red shirt leader who is now an outspoken critic of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, that there would be more to come if Thaksin’s daughter clings to power.

The crowd dispersed without incident around 9.30pm.

All eyes will now turn to the Constitutional Court, which will decide on Tuesday whether to accept a petition seeking Ms Paetongtarn’s removal on ethics grounds following the leak of her embarrassing phone conversation with former Cambodian premier Hun Sen.

If the court accepts the complaint filed by a group of senators, it could suspend the premier pending a final ruling.

But if Ms Paetongtarn attempts to cling to power, the latest iteration of the anti-Shinawatra movement will “escalate” its protests, Mr Jatuporn warned. (Story continues below)

Anti-government demonstrators cheer on speakers at Victory Monument on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

In earlier speeches amid intermittent heavy rain at Victory Monument, other protest leaders said that not only Ms Paetongtarn, but any parties that support the coalition government, must go.

“Today, we are not just here to oust Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. But we must also expel the coalition parties because even they saw the country being betrayed, they still acted as scaffolding to hand (the country) over for sale,” said Anchalee Phaireerak.

“The coalition parties are clinging to the edge of the stage. Watch the people closely, because they will change this country. The prime minister must go, her father must go, and this government must fall.”

Dr Warong Dechgitvigrom, the royalist leader of the Thai Pakdee Party, mentioned past political movements that led to the removal of Thaksin, Somchai Wongsawat (Thaksin’s brother-in-law) and Yingluck Shinawatra. He warned that Ms Paetongtarn was on a similar path.

“She should be alarmed seeing the crowds here today. If she doesn’t change course, she has no choice but to step down,” he said.

“We are facing a prime minister with the DNA of a traitor, while our soldiers protect national sovereignty.”

He also accused Ms Paetongtarn of betraying national interests and claimed that her recent conversation with Hun Sen was only the beginning.

“I believe Hun Sen hasn’t revealed everything yet. This is clearly about fallout between two powerful clans over grey businesses and maritime interests,” he said.

He predicted that the Constitutional Court would order Ms Paetongtarn’s removal.

Dr Warong said Thaksin had remained unusually quiet in recent days due to mounting legal pressures, including an impending Supreme Court hearing.

“From my experience dealing with politicians, I’m confident Thaksin will end up in jail. Our people will soon hear good news — Ung Ing (Paetongtarn’s nickname) cannot move forward any longer,” he concluded.