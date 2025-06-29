Premier hands out aid kits in flood-hit Chiang Rai

HELP AT HAND: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is greeted by residents during her visit to a flooded area at Wat Santikhiri, where she distributed aid packages in Chiang Rai. (Photo: Parliament)

Chiang Rai: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the flood-ravaged district of Phaya Mengrai on Saturday and ordered urgent relief for struggling residents.

The flood situation in the district began to ease Saturday morning, with water levels receding by over 80%. However, many residents remain in distress, unable to cook due to a lack of clean water, kitchen equipment and energy supplies.

Ms Paetongtarn flew to Chiang Rai Saturday to inspect the flood-affected areas, accompanied by Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich, permanent secretary for Interior Unsit Sampuntharat, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation director-general Pasakorn Boonyalak and Department of Provincial Administration director-general Chaiyawat Chuntirapong.

The PM's visit included a stop at Ban Sop Pao, tambon Mae Pao, in Phaya Mengrai, where she was briefed on the flood situation. Provincial governor Charin Thongsuk said floodwaters had mostly subsided and, barring further rainfall, the area should return to normal soon.

Officials said rain was still expected, but once conditions stabilise, damage assessments will be conducted to initiate compensation measures under the Disaster Relief Fund framework.

Assistance guidelines include: up to 150 baht per person per day for meals (three meals per day), 700 baht per family for survival kits, 3,800 baht per family for basic essentials, up to 49,500 baht per household for home repairs, 5,700 baht per family for farm building repairs and 1,100 baht per person for clothing.

Ms Paetongtarn also met residents, offered words of encouragement and handed out survival kits. Later, she visited Wat Santikhiri to distribute more aid packages. She acknowledged the increasing challenges posed by climate change and assured the public the government would not neglect them.

"I've already given orders for full support. Regarding compensation, I've asked the Interior Ministry to act quickly -- people shouldn't have to wait too long," she said.

Tambon Mae Pao, another flood disaster zone, Saturday morning saw steady rainfall and widespread mud residues across roads and homes.

Despite the receding waters, residents are still struggling, with limited access to clean water, cooking tools and fuel. As a result, there have been calls for ready-to-eat meals to be made available to alleviate hardship during the recovery period. Earlier, the army distributed emergency aid kits, while state agencies continued to monitor the situation closely in case of further heavy rain.

Attakorn Sirilattayakorn, MP for Chachoengsao and newly-named agriculture minister under the Klatham Party, also joined the prime minister's visit -- drawing attention to his active role on the ground even before formally assuming office.