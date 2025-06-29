SEED Thailand launches 'Future Hometown' push

The SEED Project Thailand celebrated its fifth anniversary on Thursday with the launch of its 2025 campaign under the theme "My Future Hometown."

The initiative, aimed at equipping Thai youth to contribute to sustainable development in their local communities, is a joint effort between SEED Thailand (Student Empowerment and Engagement for Development) and the Government Lottery Office (GLO).

Held at the GLO headquarters, the event brought together youth delegates, alumni, mentors, and special guests.

SEED Thailand executive director Daonoi Suthiniphapan presided over the ceremony, offering an emotional reflection on the project's humble beginnings and its growing impact.

"For five years now, we have been planting seeds of growth and development," Ms Daonoi said. "This programme allows youth to build a future for everyone."

A panel discussion followed, featuring key contributors to the SEED movement. Parisa Satthintree, chair of the SEED Network, spoke about the foundational values of the organisation: leadership, teamwork, critical thinking, and social consciousness.

"I remember being one of the first to join the project. We planted seeds for youth who aspired to be more, focusing on these four principles. We started small, but today we're embracing digital platforms to reach even further," she said.

Thanathorn Siraphat, an alumna whose innovative bakery brand spotlights local ingredients, also shared her journey. "It started with a dream of financial independence," she said. "Now I want people to see how amazing our hometowns truly are."

Worapat Denpetchnung, a content creator and social media strategist with over 10,000 followers, highlighted the power of digital storytelling.

"Before joining the project, I was just a kid who participated in events for rewards. Now, social media content is a powerful way to share the amazing stories we've created. With AI tools now available, it's easier than ever for young people to express themselves and tell meaningful stories," he said.

Nhoon Sansanakhom, director of the GLO, reaffirmed the agency's support. "It's not just about developing future leaders -- it's about creating citizens who care, contribute, and collaborate," he told the gathering.

The day concluded with a keynote address by scholar Prof Bowornsak Uwanno, who urged participants to embody four essential traits: citizenship, faith, humility, and wisdom. His speech drew enthusiastic applause from the crowd of young changemakers.