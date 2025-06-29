Cyclist injured after being hit by pickup, flung off road

A cyclist swerved to avoid a fellow rider and was rear-ended by a pickup truck, causing him to be flung off the road. (Photo: screenshot)

A cyclist was injured after he swerved to avoid a fellow rider and was struck from behind by a speeding pickup truck in Samut Prakan on Saturday morning. The impact flung the cyclist off the road, while the driver fled the scene. Police are now working to identify and apprehend the suspect.

The incident occurred around 10.30am on Saturday along the Suvarnabhumi canal-side road in Bang Phli district. Dashcam footage from a nearby vehicle captured the moment a bronze Isuzu pickup, travelling in the right lane, collided with a cyclist who had suddenly veered out of the left shoulder to avoid hitting a friend.

The force of the crash sent both the bicycle and its rider airborne, landing on the opposite side of the road. Another cyclist in the group, startled by the incident, braked abruptly and lost control on loose sand, sustaining injuries as well.

Emergency services were alerted by the dashcam vehicle’s driver, who called the 1669 hotline. Rescue workers from Bang Phli arrived promptly and provided first aid to the two injured cyclists before transporting them to Chularat Suvarnabhumi Hospital. Fortunately, neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to a fellow cyclist, the group of ten had departed from the Phatthanakan area for a morning ride and breakfast in Bang Pu. They were returning when the accident occurred. The group had been riding in a single file along the far-left lane when the crash happened.

The pickup driver reportedly stopped briefly to inspect the scene but quickly fled. The damaged bicycle was identified as a high-end model, with its frame, wheels, and handlebars valued at over 500,000 baht.

Pol Lt Col Pongnarin Nontanok, an investigator at Bang Phli police station, visited the scene and confirmed that authorities are reviewing footage and gathering evidence to locate the driver and pursue legal action.