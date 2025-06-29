Taxi fatally hits Lao woman on zebra crossing, her baby survives

The damaged taxi is seen parked near the crash site in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani, late Saturday night. (Photo: Romsai Rescue Foundation)

PATHUM THANI: A Laotian woman died after she was hit by a taxi on a pedestrian crossing while her five-month-old baby survived the crash.

It was reported that the 34-year-old Lao woman was hit by a taxi while she was carrying her baby back from an eatery where she worked across Lam Luk Ka Khlong 4 Road in tambon Lat Sawai of Lam Luk Ka district at about 10pm.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene and tried to resuscitate her, but to no avail. The baby was saved at a local hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the taxi driver tried to escape but another motorist managed to block the vehicle about 500 metres from the crash scene. Police found the taxi driver waiting for interrogation at the scene.