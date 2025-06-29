Indian tourist robbed in Pattaya after beach encounter with woman

Security camera footage shows a woman suspected of stealing money from an Indian tourist in Pattaya late Saturday night. (Photo supplied by Muang Pattaya police)

CHON BURI: A 45-year-old Indian tourist was left shocked and penniless late Saturday night after a woman he invited back to his hotel room allegedly made off with his cash.

An Indian national identified only as Sudip filed a theft report at Muang Pattaya police station early Sunday morning following the incident that occurred at a hotel in Pattaya city in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.

According to Mr Sudip’s statement, he had met a Thai woman while strolling along the beach late Saturday night. After reaching an agreement, he invited her back to his hotel room. However, before any intimate activity took place, he stepped into the bathroom — only to emerge moments later to discover that the woman had vanished, along with his cash.

The stolen items included 5,000 baht in Thai currency and 30,000 Indian rupees (about 11.000 baht).

Police investigators have collected the hotel’s CCTV footage, which captured clear images of the woman, as evidence and are working to identify and apprehend the suspect.