Monk kills fellow cleric over alleged bullying in Phuket

A 47-year-old monk was arrested early Sunday after he shot dead a fellow monk at a temple in Phuket after allegedly being bullied by the deceased. (Photo supplied by Muang Phuket police station)

PHUKET: A Buddhist monk fatally shot a fellow monk at a temple in Muang district of this resort island early Sunday morning, claiming he had suffered prolonged bullying at the hands of the victim.

The incident occurred just before 6am at Wat Khao Rung in tambon Talad Yai. Forensic police found the body of 36-year-old Phra Niwat in a bathroom, with four gunshot wounds to his neck, right arm and chest. Officers recovered four spent .38 calibre cartridges and a bullet casing at the scene, Pol Lt Jaruwit Juabkwarmsuk, deputy inspector at Muang Phuket police station, said.

Pol Lt Jaruwit said the suspect, Phra Jaruek, 47, fled to his room following the shooting. Police surrounded the area and called on him to surrender. He eventually opened his door and gave himself up. A search of his room uncovered a loaded .38 revolver and 14 rounds of ammunition.

In his initial statement, Phra Jaruek told police that he had been repeatedly bullied by Phra Niwat. On the morning of the incident, he accused the victim of further provoking him.

“Phra Niwat went into the bathroom without locking the door and played something loudly on his phone. It irritated me,” he said. “So I took the gun from my room, shot him, and reloaded another six rounds.”

Police detained Phra Jaruek and escorted him to the ecclesiastical district governor of Muang Phuket, who formally expelled him from the monkhood. He is now facing legal prosecution.