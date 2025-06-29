Thailand expands universal healthcare to include hormone therapy for LGBTQ+

Participants march in the Bangkok Pride Parade 2025 along a 3-kilometre route through the city centre on 1 June 2025, featuring a 200-metre-long rainbow flag stretching from the National Stadium to Ratchaprasong Intersection – a first in Thailand's history. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Ministry of Public Health has approved a 145-million-baht healthcare benefit to provide gender-affirming hormone therapy for transgender and gender-diverse individuals under the country’s 30-baht universal healthcare scheme.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, who chairs the National Health Security Office (NHSO) board, endorsed the inclusion of six hormone-related medications into the national procurement list as part of the "Treatment Anywhere" 30-baht universal healthcare scheme.

They are leuprorelin injections, 17-beta estradiol tablets, estradiol transdermal patches, testosterone enanthate injections, cyproterone acetate tablets, and spironolactone tablets.

Public Health Ministry deputy spokesman Jirapong Songwatcharaporn said the move responded to growing concerns over the health risks of unsupervised hormone use among transgender people, which had led to serious side effects and even fatalities. Many self-medicated using over-the-counter drugs without medical guidance.

“Doctors will conduct a thorough review of each patient’s medical history and overall health, assess their mental readiness, and discuss the methods and procedures before starting hormone treatment,” said Mr Jirapong said.

“Mr Somsak hopes this benefit package will reduce the harm caused by improper hormone use among gender-diverse individuals and help ease the financial burden on transgender people by 1,000 to 2,000 baht per month.”

The policy is being implemented in collaboration with the Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI), the Royal Thai College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and the Thailand Professional Association of Transgender Health (ThaiPATH).