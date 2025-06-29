Thailand relaxes some Cambodian border controls to help stranded people, vehicles

Cambodian students who study at Thai schools cross the border in Sa Kaeo province on June 11. (Photo: Burapa Task Force)

The Burapa Task Force, which supervises border areas with Cambodia in Sa Kaeo province, has relaxed its border controls to help repatriate stranded Cambodians and vehicles from both Thailand and Cambodia.

Maj Gen Benchapol Dechatiwong na Ayutthaya, commander of the task force, on Sunday signed two orders to provide temporary leniency as the army has sealed the Thai-Cambodian border, except for humanitarian reasons, amid bilateral tensions started by the Cambodian side in April.

According to the orders, which took immediate effect, stranded cargo trucks can return to their homelands through three border checkpoints in the next seven days under strict limitations.

The crossings by stranded cargo trucks are limited to 50 trucks a day for either inbound or outbound travel through the Ban Khao Din and Ban Nong Ian-Stung Bot checkpoints, and only between 8am and 4pm.

At the Bang Nong Prue border checkpoint, the number of cargo trucks is limited to 20 a day for either inbound or outbound travel, and only between 8am and noon.

The relaxation applies to cargo trucks whose journeys were registered with the Thai Customs Department before June 25.

Cargo trucks that earlier left for Cambodia must return to Thailand without cargo.

The task force commander also extended permitted stays for Cambodians who had border passes and temporary work permits which lasted for seven and 15 days respectively. However, the order did not cover those whose stays expired before June 23.