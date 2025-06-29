Siriraj Hospital dialysis centre closed after dormitory fire

A dormitory fire at Siriraj Hospital has led to the suspension of dialysis centre services. (Photo: Facebook fire&rescue Thailand)

A fire broke out at a dormitory within Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on Sunday afternoon, prompting the hospital to suspend services at its dialysis centre on Monday due to electrical disruptions.

At 12.35pm, police at Bangkok Noi station received a report of a fire at the hospital’s dormitory in Siriraj subdistrict. Pol Lt Col Boonsong Phanakart, deputy investigation chief, and Pol Col Somsit Santatsanachoke, the station chief, ordered five large fire engines and ten smaller units to respond.

Initial investigations suggest the fire was triggered by an explosion in an electrical transformer. A security guard reported hearing a loud bang before smoke began billowing from the building’s basement. There were no visible flames and no injuries were reported.

One woman was briefly trapped in a lift on the 12th floor but was rescued without injury. Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control shortly after arriving.

Siriraj Hospital later confirmed the incident on its official Facebook page, stating that the smoke originated from an air-conditioning unit in the dormitory’s Building B. The hospital assured the public that the situation was under control.

However, the smoke affected internal electrical wiring, leading to the temporary suspension of services at the hospital’s dialysis centre on Monday as a precautionary measure.