River contamination tops govt's Chiang Rai to-do list

Residents affected by heavy metal pollution from unregulated mining operations in Myanmar rally at the Kok River Bridge in Chiang Rai early this month, displaying a banner that reads ‘Stop the Toxic Mines, Return Lives to the Kok River’. Wassayos Ngamkham

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) will send an expert team to discuss measures to solve arsenic contamination in the Kok River with Myanmar authorities next week, said Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

Mr Maris posted on his Facebook page recently in answer to a question put to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra about the river's water quality and pollution during her visit to Chiang Rai on Saturday.

He said the premier and the government had prioritised water pollution among problems reported by residents.

Mr Maris said the MFA is working with Myanmar and China to come up with an agreement on measures to mitigate the problem.

The expert team, led by a consultant to the MFA, will hold talks with Myanmar officials in Naypyidaw next week, said Mr Maris.

The discussion will focus on a joint pollution management plan, aiming to tackle the problem at its origin by implementing a protection system to control and prevent pollutants entering the water flow.

''The discussion is set to seek technical aid from an international organisation for sustainable pollution management in the future,'' said Mr Maris.

Acting Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich, as a director of a special subcommittee on surface water quality improvement, also said on Sunday he ordered the Chiang Rai governor to work on the river water quality improvement during Saturday's trip to the province.

The subcommittee also ordered the Natural Resources and Environment Minister to establish the Monitoring and Surveillance Centre in the province to specifically respond to residents' concerns about pollution.

Myanmar's authority, in the meantime, had sent officers to inspect the river. The results are expected to be reported during the Thai-Myanmar Regional Border Committee meeting on July 2-3, said Ms Theerarat.

In the past month, local communities in northern Thailand cited unregulated gold mining in Myanmar's Shan State, particularly by Chinese companies, as a chief cause of the problem.