Two police shot, motorcyclist injured during drug busts

Listen to this article

Police examine the Nissan Almera car which carried methamphetamine in Muang district, Phitsanulok, Sunday night. (Photo: Chinawat Singha)

A policeman and a police volunteer received gunshot wounds and a passing motorcyclist was seriously injured during drug busts in Phitsanulok and Pathum Thani provinces on Sunday.

In Pathum Thani, a policeman and a civilian police volunteer were shot in the car park of a convenience store in tambon Bang Phun of Muang district about 3.20pm as they tried to arrest a drug trafficker in a sting operation.

Bullets hit Pol Sgt Asanai Rueangsai, 28, in his arm and thigh, and Apichai Chuenjai, 42, was shot in his thigh. Bullet holes were also found in the store wall and a parked car.

Investigators found many spent 9mm pistol cartridges at the scene.

The suspect fled in his vehicle. Police believed he was also wounded by one or more of the many shots fired at the driver’s door. The search for the fugitive was continuing.

In the north, police in a pickup truck chased a car from Chiang Rai province to Phitsanulok. The car was stopped by a gunshot to its front tyre on Highway 117 in tambon Tha Thong of Muang district about 6.30pm.

Police found 410kg of crystal methamphetamine, aka “ice”, in 20 sacks in the white Nissan Almera car and arrested a suspect whose name was withheld.

A second suspect fled the scene. Police identified the suspect at large as Jaturapak Takjang, 27, of Surat Thani.

During the chase, the police car hit a 67-year-old motorcyclist near his home. The old man was seriously injured, suffering broken limbs.

The arrested suspect told police they were taking the crystal meth from Chiang Rai to Suphan Buri province.