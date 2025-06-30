Report of visa-free entry to EU for Thais untrue says ministry

Listen to this article

Thai travellers to Europe still need a Schengen visa in their passport. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Foreign Ministry has dismissed as untrue a report circulated online that the European Union would lift the Schengen visa requirement for Thai visitors.

Reports on social media outlets claimed that Thais entering EU countries within the Schengen bloc would need only to fill out the pre-entry registration process, known as ETIAS, instead of applying for a visa.

ETIAS stands for the European Travel Information and Authorisation System. It is a compulsory process that visa-exempt travellers complete on its website or app before entering 30 EU countries.

The new rule was expected to apply in the final quarter of this year, according to the reports.

The Schengen bloc covers 29 countries, four of them non-EU members.

The EU permits visitors from 61 countries to enter without a visa. Malaysia and Singapore are the only countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with visa-free entry for their citizens.

Thai travellers are still required to have a visa before entering the EU, the ministry said after checking the information with the embassy in Brussels.

The EU does plan to end the present process of stamping visa-holders' passports upon entry and exit. It will shift to collecting personal biometric data, including face and fingerprint scans, the ministry said.

A test-run of the new EU system was expected in October, the ministry said.