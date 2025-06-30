Sober driver crashes into police station doorway

The 36-year-old driver said he accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the footbrake and crashed into the doorway at Yannawa police station in Bangkok on Sunday night. (Photo: Facebook ลุยชนข่าว)

A sober 36-year-old man accidentally crashed his pickup truck into the doorway of Yannawa police station in Bangkok late Sunday night after mistakenly hitting the accelerator instead of the footbrake.

The door opens directly onto the street, without the usual car park area at most police stations.

The incident occurred around 11pm when the driver, Apichai, was navigating Soi Sri Wiang and attempted to turn right onto Surasak Road, adjacent to the police station.

According to police reports, he said he intended to brake but inadvertently stepped on the accelerator, and the vehicle leapt forward and into the station entrance door.

Police were on the scene very quickly. A breathalyser test showed Mr Apichai had no alcohol in his system, with a reading of 0 milligrams percent.

He was charged with reckless driving causing damage to government property and fined 2,000 baht on the spot.

No one was injured in the crash. Damage was limited to the police station door, which requires repair.