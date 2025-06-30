Thailand hasn't sealed border, Cambodia has, says Phumtham

The gate was closed at the Chong Sai Taku border crossing with Cambodia in Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram, on Monday. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has rejected Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet's assertion Thailand has sought agreement on reopening the border, saying the border is not sealed.

Mr Phumtham, also a deputy prime minister, said on Monday that Thailand did not close its border with Cambodia. Phnom Penh closed the border.

Thailand only rescheduled border crossing hours, he said, partial border trade could continue and Cambodian students and patients in need of urgent hospital care could still enter Thailand.

“I think that our announcements have been clear from the start. Many statements from Cambodia need to be viewed carefully as Cambodia is focused on its own local issues,” Mr Phumtham said.

Thailand adhered to the concept of a peaceful and bilateral solution and had no interest in or acceptance of the rulings of the International Court of Justice, he said. This was a clear reference to Cambodia’s petition asking the court to settle its claim to four disputed border areas.

Thailand was trying to relax border controls to help people and businesses and Cambodia had to accept responsibility for its own position on the closure of the border, Mr Phumtham said.