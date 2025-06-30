Motorcyclist survives crash after falling asleep on motorway

A young man riding a motorcycle onto the motorway fell asleep and crashed violently into the back of a lorry. (Photo: Screenshot)

A young man riding a motorcycle illegally on a motorway in Thailand narrowly escaped death after falling asleep and crashing into the back of a lorry. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has sparked widespread concern online.

The motorcyclist was seen entering the motorway, a route strictly prohibited for motorcycles, before appearing to lose consciousness mid-ride. Despite attempts by nearby drivers to alert him — one reportedly honking to get his attention — the man continued riding until he collided with a lorry ahead.

The dramatic moment was captured and shared on TikTok by user @supattras.a, who posted a clip showing the motorcyclist’s dangerous journey and the eventual crash. The video quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of views and comments from concerned netizens.

According to an update from the original poster, the motorcyclist survived the crash and is in stable condition. No further details about his identity or the extent of his injuries were disclosed.

The incident has reignited discussions about road safety and the enforcement of traffic regulations, particularly regarding the use of motorways by motorcycles. Authorities have long warned against such violations, citing the high risk of accidents due to speed differentials and limited visibility.