Workers injured, missing as paper factory burns in Saraburi

Flames rage inside the tissue-paper factory of Riverpro Pulp and Paper Co Ltd, where workers were reportedly trapped and injured, in Saraburi province on Monday. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

SARABURI – Twenty-two workers were reported injured, and others were unaccounted for, after fire raced through a large tissue-paper factory at the Hemaraj industrial estate in Nong Khae district on Monday. The number of injured was later reduced to seven.

The blaze was first reported shortly after noon.

Firefighters, rescue crews and volunteers were still battling to bring the blaze under control about two hours later, FM91 Trafficpro reported.

Photos posted by the Sawang Rattanatrai Thammasathan Rescue foundation showed black smoke billowing into the air.

The factory belongs to the Riverpro Pulp and Paper Co Ltd, according to the rescue foundation.

Twenty-two people were reported confirmed injured, with four of them badly hurt. About eight workers were still missing, according to media reports.

Ambulances with full medical equipment were on standby at the scene.

Rescuers and fire trucks at the fire scene in Saraburi province. (Photo: Sawang Rattanatrai Thammasathan Rescue)

Later, the number of injured was put at seven, according to the Saraburi Public Relations Office.

They were separately transported to Ratchathani Nong Kae Hospital, Nong Kae Hospital and Nong Saeng Hospital.

Ten workers were reportedly still missing. They were employees who worked on the second and the third floors of the factory and were unable to evacuate when the fire erupted, said Saraburi governor Bancha Chaowarin, who was present at the scene.

Over 50 fire trucks were deployed to the scene, with the fire later reported under control.

Two search and rescue teams were searching for the missing people, but could not enter some areas as some structures had collapsed.