Bangkok building collapse tied to construction and design flaws

Backhoes clear away rubble at the site of the collapsed state audit office building in Chatuchak district on May 10, 2025, the last day in which authorities conducted operations to recover the bodies of those lost in the tragedy. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thai investigators concluded that flaws in the design and construction methods caused the collapse of a partially built Bangkok building that killed at least 89 people during the March 28 earthquake, according to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

An investigation by a government agency and three universities found that the elevator and stairwell walls — key structures meant to absorb shear force — were improperly designed and built, Ms Paetongtarn said at a press briefing on Monday. She added that the quality of steel, concrete and other materials met required standards, disputing earlier reports that substandard steel bars had been used.

The government agency is the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, and the three universities are Chulalongkorn, Kasetsart and King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, according to the Bangkok Post.

“The failure stemmed from deficiencies in both the design and construction methods,” she posted on social media platform X. “In particular, the construction techniques, such as the construction of the elevator shaft wall, did not comply with engineering principles and standards.”

The 30-story building intended to house the State Audit Office was the only structure in the capital to collapse following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar. Police have filed criminal charges against a prominent Thai construction tycoon and about a dozen others for negligence resulting in the collapse and loss of life.

The building was being constructed by ITD-CREC, a joint venture between Italian-Thai Development Plc and China Railway Number 10 Thailand Co. The venture was awarded the 2.14 billion baht contract through competitive bidding in 2020, with construction starting later that year, according to the State Audit Office.

Premchai Karnasuta, president of Italian-Thai Development Plc, the project’s main contractor, was among more than a dozen executives, engineers, designers and supervisors who reported to police after a court issued arrest warrants. A fact-finding committee will submit its report to the Department of Special Investigation and Royal Thai Police for further action, Ms Paetongtarn wrote on X.