ATM customer unfazed as storm brings tree down on booth

A woman was seen using the ATM as usual, despite the machine being tilted by a fallen tree during the storm. (Photo: Fo UR Facebook Page)

A strong storm swept across Bangkok on Sunday, bringing down a large banyan tree that knocked three bank ATMs off their bases, but a woman customer remained unfazed, calmly completing her transaction at one of the crazily tilted booths.

A photo showing the woman intent on her transaction amid the storm damage went viral on social media. She left uninjured.

The downed tree was in front of the Din Daeng 2 Housing Authority office.

The National Housing Authority on Monday cut power to the affected ATMs and work crews begin removing the fallen tree.

The three banks whose ATMs were damaged said the machines would be temporarily relocated and returned when it was deemed safe.