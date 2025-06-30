New rule allows citizenship for many stateless people in Thailand

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visits minority ethnic groups during her trip to Mae Chan district in Chiang Rai province on Saturday. (Photo: Parliament)

A new regulation that will facilitate the granting of Thai citizenship to children of stateless people residing in Thailand and also to members of ethnic minority groups living in Thailand has come into effect, being announced in the Royal Gazette on Monday.

Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich said the changes are in line with a cabinet resolution that approved criteria to fast-track the official recognition of stateless individuals who have lived in the country for a long time.

Under the new rules, Thai citizenship can now be granted to individuals born in Thailand to stateless parents whose personal data is recorded in official population surveys conducted up to 1999; and to stateless persons identified in surveys between 2005 and 2011 under the Strategic Plan to Address Legal Status and Rights Issues, including members of the Moken ethnic group, who meet the required criteria.

Ms Theerarat said the regulation will remain in effect for one year from its announcement on June 30, unless extended by a future cabinet resolution.

Interior Ministry permanent secretary Unsit Sampantarat said the government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had instructed the Interior Ministry to implement the regulation in line with the cabinet’s resolution approved during the Srettha Thavisin administration on Oct 29 last year.

Mr Unsit said that this is the first time Thailand has addressed such issues in a tangible and expedited manner.

He said the regulation is aimed at ethnic minority groups who have lived in Thailand for years, whose biometric records are already included in the national database.

These individuals, of which there are about 140,000, are not undocumented migrants or illegal foreigners, he said.

He made it clear the regulation does not apply to migrant workers, displaced people in temporary shelters or foreign passport holders.

Eligible individuals from the two recognised groups must meet the criteria outlined in the regulation and submit their applications through the proper channels.

Applicants in Bangkok should file with the Bureau of Registration Administration at the Department of Provincial Administration, while those in the provinces must apply through their local district office.