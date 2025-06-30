Landslide, flood warning for 17 Thai provinces

A team from the Chiang Rai Volunteer Defence Corps helps clean an area in Phaya Mengrai, a district in the northern province heavily affected by flooding. (Photo: Chiang Rai Public Relations Office)

People in 17 provinces across four Thai regions are warned to be prepared for possible flash floods, landslides and forest runoff between Tuesday and Saturday, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported on Monday.

The Office of National Water Resources had been monitoring weather conditions since Saturday and found some parts of the country are at risk of disasters, expected between Tuesday and Saturday, July 5, DDPM director-general Passakorn Bunyalak said.

Seventeen provinces were named in the announcement to be prepared for flash floods, landslides and forest runoff, including:

Four provinces in the North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan and Tak

Nine provinces in the Northeast: Loei, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Roi Et, Yasothon, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Two provinces in the Central region: Chanthaburi and Trat

Two provinces in the South: Ranong and Phangnga

Small to medium-sized reservoirs across the regions should be under close watch, said the DDPM.

Water in the Ing River in Chiang Rai and the Mekong River was reportedly rising, with possible impacts on provinces along the rivers—Chiang Rai, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Monday also forecast heavy to very heavy rain between Tuesday and Sunday, especially in the North and the Northeast, as a monsoon trough was passing through the upper parts of the two regions, exacerbated by a southwestern wind through the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit 60 to 70% of Bangkok and its outskirts, the TMD said.