Fake invoices used in multi-million-baht VAT refund fraud

Police examine one of targeted business premises involved in the case on June 26. (Police photo)

The Revenue Department (RD) and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) have jointly dismantled a major value-added tax (VAT) fraud ring that allegedly resulted in over 1 billion baht in losses to the state.

The operation took place on June 26 and involved raids on 14 locations — 11 of which were in Tak, two in Chiang Mai, and one in Bangkok. It led to the arrest of Samran Naowarat, 63, identified as the ringleader, and nine other accomplices.

They face charges including the illegal issuance of tax invoices, attempting to evade VAT, claiming VAT refunds, and using forged tax invoices for tax credits.

Authorities seized over 100,000 documents, 20 mobile phones, and 30 computers and electronic devices from the group.

Pol Maj Gen Thatphum Jaruprat, commander of the CIB’s Economic Crime Division (ECD), explained that the operation came after the RD informed his agency about Mr Samran’s export company, S&M Brotherhood General Trading Co Ltd.

According to the official, Mr Samran registered 20 other VAT-registered shops and companies using the names of his family, friends and employees. These entities, including S&M Brotherhood, then conducted a series of fake inter-company transactions, inflating product prices and the 7% VAT without any actual goods being purchased or sold.

Ultimately, S&M Brotherhood would allegedly purchase these highly inflated goods with high VAT amounts from these companies before shipping them to customers in Myanmar, who were also part of the same criminal network, to create false export records. This allowed them to claim substantial VAT refunds from the RD. The goods that were exported were consumer goods.

“The products exported by the accused group are consumer goods, which are not subject to export duty and VAT,” said Pol Maj Gen Thatphum.

“This allows exporters to claim a VAT refund based on the monthly purchase tax amount. This network, therefore, exploited this loophole to create fake sales to artificially inflate the prices of the products and claim a high VAT refund from the RD.”

Pol Maj Gen Thatphum also revealed that from 2021 to 2022, the network allegedly claimed over 150 million baht in VAT refunds, and the total estimated damage to the state from their activities exceeded 1 billion baht.

The suspects have been handed over to the ECD for legal proceedings.