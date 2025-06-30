Red Mini Cooper hits motorbike in Bangkok, killing 1 and injuring another

Listen to this article

A Mini Cooper crashed into the rear of a motorcycle, leaving one person dead and another critically injured. (Screenshot)

A red Mini Cooper speeding through Bangkok’s Phasi Charoen district crashed into a motorcycle early Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and another critically injured. The driver fled the scene but has since contacted police to surrender.

The incident occurred around 6am near the entrance of Soi Phetkasem 19. The Mini Cooper struck the motorcycle as it descended a bridge, causing severe injuries to 27-year-old motorcycle taxi driver Dulyawat Nilkoet. His passenger, 30-year-old Jittima, was also critically injured and later died at the hospital.

Following the crash, the car fled rapidly. Police reviewed CCTV footage and located the vehicle parked at a condominium on Phetkasem Road, approximately one kilometre from the scene. However, the driver was not found at the location.

On Monday morning, Pol Lt Worapong Sriwino, the investigating officer at Phasi Charoen Police Station, coordinated with the condominium’s management to transport the vehicle to the station for examination. Authorities were working to identify the owner and proceed with legal action.

The girlfriend of the injured motorcycle taxi driver said he remains unconscious in the ICU, with the most serious injuries to his head. She expressed frustration that the driver did not stop to help or call for an ambulance, adding that the hospital is far from their home and visiting is difficult.

Police have confirmed that the driver of the Mini Cooper has contacted the station and intends to surrender to the superintendent. Investigations are ongoing.